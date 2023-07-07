Man dies near Colorado trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after officials in Boulder County said he fell down a rock face while scrambling off-trail Thursday.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call just before 1:30 p.m. that someone had fallen in the area of the E.M. Greenman Trail, part of the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks system just west of Boulder.

According to reports, a 63-year-old man from Boulder was scrambling down a slope with a family member when he fell about 15 feet down a rock face and then continued to fall down the hillside for about 50 feet.

Officials said the family member traveling with the man immediately called 911 but reported that the man was unconscious and without a pulse before rescuers arrived. Officials said bystanders and rescuers attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies said foul play is not suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.

