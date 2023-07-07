Little girl uses birthday party to raise money for Colorado animal shelter

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Norah Nackord has always had a big heart for animals.

“Animals are my favorite,” she told me.

She lives on a ranch outside Salida with five horses, three cats and two dogs.

“We have a lot of animals, and all of our animals at home are rescues,” said Norah’s mom, Kristie Nackord. “And Norah is of age now where she’s asking a lot of questions. And earlier this year, she was asking about our dog Hank -- was he a rescue? And then she wanted to know if she was a rescue. [Laughs] So I had to explain how that works.”

And as Kristie explained to Norah how there are animals out there that need our help, and how important animal shelters are, mom and daughter got an idea. Norah’s 5th birthday was coming up -- why not use it as a chance to help the animals at their local shelter?

“I had a mermaid party and sold ice cream … to help animals get home,” Norah said.

“We sent out invitations for her birthday earlier this year,” Kristie told me. “Her birthday was June 1st. So we asked all of her friends to not bring presents ... we actually wanted them to save money and buy ice cream from Norah out of her ice cream truck because we wanted to donate it to the Humane Society of Fremont County.”

“And we got a lot of money!” Norah exclaimed.

One hundred and thirty-nine dollars, to be exact. And every cent went to the Humane Society of Fremont County.

“I think that says a lot for any child who is willing to give up birthday presents,” Kristie said. “This is her, that she wanted to forgo presents and give all that gift to the animals.”

“Stuff like this is so wicked cool. When we get stuff like this, it’s just extra super special,” said Doug Rae, the executive director for the Humane Society of Fremont County.

The humane society is a smaller shelter in a more rural area than Colorado Springs or Denver. They rely heavily on donations for support so that they in turn can help these animals in need.

“This is what’s so remarkable about this shelter. This shelter is a no-kill shelter, so they keep animals as long as they have to until they can find them new homes. And they’ll do whatever they have to, to help them get better like Blue. (Blue is a pit bull who has been in the shelter for nearly 300 days). Blue has to have two knee surgeries, and those are thousands and thousands of dollars. And this shelter doesn’t have a lot of money right now.”

“We have a small budget, and ... we never euthanize any healthy and treatable animal. So every animal that comes into this facility, if it’s sick or injured, we have to treat, and medical costs rising are just exploding for all shelters, as are intakes,” Rae said.

Rae told 11 News that because of these surging costs, the shelter is currently struggling financially.

“In the nine years I’ve been here, we’ve never experienced a year like right now, so it’s a tough year,” he said.

And every little bit helps, from $1 to $139.

“It all helps. … anything that you can contribute to a small shelter like ours is greatly appreciated,” Rae said.

Norah’s donation was a complete surprise, and when she walked in, it brightened everybody’s day immensely, he added.

“Just the cuteness, the cuteness just overflows. It’s just unbelievable.”

Norah’s family wants others to know that her fundraiser was easy to put together and a lot of fun. They hope other kids are inspired by Norah’s generosity, whether they donate to an animal shelter or another cause dear to their hearts.

I asked Norah why she loves animals.

“They make me feel happy,” she answered.

