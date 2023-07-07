CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspected thieves appear to trick someone in Colorado, police share warning and ask for help

Call Arvada Police if you recognize any of the suspects.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado shared a video with a warning on Friday to social media.

“Sorry to say that you must be aware of even casual conversations at the grocery store,” part of the social media post reads. “Three criminals can be seen waiting to take advantage of someone checking out.”

The alleged crime was carried out inside an Arvada Walmart recently. Police say one suspect appeared to find some money on the ground while the victim had his wallet out and was checking out. While a second suspect distracted the victim, the suspect made a quick move to swipe the victim’s credit card. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

The victim had fraudulent charges totaling $1,994.82. These charges happened right away at the same Walmart.

Anyone with information on any of the three suspects in the video is asked to call 720-898-6900.

