3 teens taken into custody in Colorado Springs after being located with stolen vehicle, multiple handguns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three teenagers were taken into custody Thursday night after Colorado Springs police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day with the teens inside.

Police said they were proactively patrolling the area of Memorial Park at around 7:30 p.m. when they located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot near Bijou and Union. Officers said the occupants of the vehicle, who were 14-16 years old, attempted to flee the area. They were apprehended in the parking lot and on Bijou.

Police said the driver was armed with a stolen handgun and one of the passengers also had a handgun. The vehicle was recovered, and officers on scene said they were not looking for any additional suspects.

