2 popular swim beaches in Colorado closed due to E. coli

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Two popular swim beaches in Colorado were closed this week due to E. coli levels.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife temporarily closed the swim beach area at Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park.

“While these closures are not common, we test the water often to make sure the public is safe while enjoying the reservoir,” said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield. “The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year.”

Both state parks will announce on their websites and social media when they reopen.

