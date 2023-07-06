Southern Colorado health experts warn plague and other viruses could make a summer comeback

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mosquitoes in four Colorado counties tested positive for West Nile Virus. But this year, El Paso County has had no record of that virus, plague, or hantavirus.

The summer months make mosquitoes, rodents, and bug sightings more frequent.

El Paso County Health said these critters can bring disease and illness into your home. But there are things you can do to protect your pets and yourself.

West Nile Virus is found in mosquitoes.

“Most people will get bit by an infected mosquito and go about their day and be perfectly normal,” said Haley Zachary, Communicable Disease Program Manager at El Paso County Public Health. “A smaller percentage will experience a febrile illness, so kind of like the flu, they’ll get a fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, but that will resolve in a couple of weeks and go away. And then a very small percentage of people will get a severe infection, and those are the people that we are most concerned about.”

Plague is transmitted through rodent fleas.

“It is endemic here, so we expect to see it,” Zachary said. “But where we get into the trouble, there is when we have our cats or dogs out in the population. They attack these animals, bring home those bugs, and then they get sick, and then in addition, they can get us sick.”

Hantavirus can be spread through mice.

“We don’t really see a lot of it here in El Paso County, but we do see a lot in the southern part of the state,” Zachary said.

Experts said none of these illnesses are new.

Mosquitoes thrive when there is more rain and use standing water to breed, so be sure to dump any water around your home.

“A lot of them depend on the weather, depending on the season, and the animal population,” Zachary said. “And so, we do tend to see spikes, some seasons and lower numbers, others. And so, it’s something we have our eye on. Just to make sure we’re laying that message to try to keep awareness high and also concern for illness low.”

Health experts told 11 News the first step is to minimize your interactions with wildlife and to treat your livestock and pets with the proper vaccines.

When going outside, it is recommended to wear bug repellent, avoid stagnant water, keep your distance from wildlife, and mouse proofing your home.

They also said keeping a clean house is crucial if you have a mouse problem.

“Diseases that can be transmitted from mice to people are done because particles get up in the air, and people inhale them,” Zachary said. “So really making sure that you are spraying things down and then wiping them up instead of sweeping them up, what kind of limit some of that concern.”

Health experts also said if you experience any reactions to a mosquito or flea bite, or your pets are sick and have interacted with wildlife, you should talk to your provider and get the necessary tests for treatment.

“Be proactive about your health and your family’s health and that of your pets as well,” Zachary said.

