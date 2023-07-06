Sex assault at a Colorado Springs house party, unidentified suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a sex assault case.

The alleged crime happened at a house party near an elementary school along Brantfeather Grove on Oct. 2, 2022. On Thursday, Crime Stoppers issued a news release stating a $1,000 reward is being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city near Gold Camp Elementary School.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-634-STOP (7867).

