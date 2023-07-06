Sex assault at a Colorado Springs house party, unidentified suspect at large

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a sex assault case.

The alleged crime happened at a house party near an elementary school along Brantfeather Grove on Oct. 2, 2022. On Thursday, Crime Stoppers issued a news release stating a $1,000 reward is being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city near Gold Camp Elementary School.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at baseball practice Monday...
11-year-old Fountain baseball player recovering after ‘devastating’ practice injury
Police: Driver arrested after shooting at mother, child during Springs road rage incident
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
WANTED: Man suspected of stealing women’s underwear from Colorado laundry rooms
Colorado Springs firefighters confirmed the explosion was a homemade firework and it did blow...
Homemade firework explodes in southern Colorado resident’s face

Latest News

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Colorado mom sentenced for daughter’s death that was linked to fentanyl
Animal cruelty graphic.
Dog’s body dumped on a Colorado roadway, animal cruelty investigation underway
Lake Pueblo
Major water break impacting bathrooms, campgrounds and more at Lake Pueblo
7.6.23
Severe Storm Chances Stay in The Forecast