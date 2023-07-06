Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.
2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs fireworks show July 4
The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.
Driver flees after hitting person on scooter in east Colorado Springs
Storms expected into the evening for the plains
Storms expected to continue this evening

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Hail and high water reached the bumper of the car
Firefighters rescue driver trapped in vehicle following storm
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there