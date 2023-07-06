Major water break impacting bathrooms, campgrounds and more at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A ruptured water main has temporarily knocked out the water supply at Lake Pueblo.

The break occurred on an 8-inch pipeline that feeds two water towers serving the park -- meaning everything from bathrooms to boat stations affected.

Most significantly, the park currently doesn’t have any potable water. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s in the process of getting portable toilets delivered and is asking visitors to be diligent about conserving their existing water:

While people can still visit the park, CPW says there will be no new reservations at the park’s six campgrounds until at least July 12 due to a significant water main break.

So if you were looking to camp at Lake Pueblo this weekend -- you’ll need to make other plans.

