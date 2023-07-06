Major water break impacting bathrooms, campgrounds and more at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A ruptured water main has temporarily knocked out the water supply at Lake Pueblo.

The break occurred on an 8-inch pipeline that feeds two water towers serving the park -- meaning everything from bathrooms to boat stations affected.

Park staff noticed pipeline leak near the Chain of Lakes along the Arkansas River below the dam on Monday.

The pipeline feeds 2 water towers serving the park. All 6 campgrounds are impacted along with Visitor Center, both marinas, swim beach and the ANS boat decon stations. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/JOBV4cxHPK — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2023

Most significantly, the park currently doesn’t have any potable water. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s in the process of getting portable toilets delivered and is asking visitors to be diligent about conserving their existing water:

Lake Pueblo park manager Joe Stadterman says repairs underway. He urges visitors to limit use of remaining water to prevent a complete loss in the park.

Any boat needing ANS decon must be done before entering park.

There is no water for showers, dump stations or other uses. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/xUjbNwXDLB — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2023

While people can still visit the park, CPW says there will be no new reservations at the park’s six campgrounds until at least July 12 due to a significant water main break.

So if you were looking to camp at Lake Pueblo this weekend -- you’ll need to make other plans.

