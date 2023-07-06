Fourth of July fireworks ring out throughout Colorado Springs despite ban

Residents of Colorado Springs could hear the Fourth of July fireworks ringing out for hours into the night Tuesday.
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents of Colorado Springs could hear the Fourth of July fireworks ringing out for hours into the night Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office tells 11 News they received thousands of calls related to fireworks since Friday.

“We went to bed at 10 but we could still hear it from there. We live pretty close to downtown,” Colorado Springs resident Kayden Erling said.

“There was just so much around us. I could hear them going off everywhere,” Colorado Springs resident Roy Cornwell said.

Despite warnings from Colorado Springs police and firefighters, many residents set off airborne fireworks to celebrate the Fourth. CSFD says an explosion from a homemade firework is the only injury-related call they responded to on the Fourth.

It happened at an apartment complex, near Palmer Park and Academy.

“A homemade firework that had actually went off a homemade mortar, and it blew up in the individuals’ face,” lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Fire Department Aaron McConnellogue said.

Colorado Springs police didn’t have a total number of calls police received regarding fireworks. Fountain police tell 11 News they received over 20 calls and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 12 fireworks calls of the many they received.

“In the hundreds of calls that come in throughout the Fourth of July but that’s pretty typical for us,” McConnellogue said.

While some would rather see fireworks from a distance, others embraced their neighbors’ displays.

“They could all get in trouble for it, but there’s so many it’s hard to do but I liked it,” Cornwell said.

“The big ones especially I really don’t think they need to be shot off in the neighborhood,” Erling said.

