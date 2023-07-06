Firefighters rescue driver trapped in vehicle following storm

Hail and high water reached the bumper of the car
Hail and high water reached the bumper of the car(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a water rescue near Circle and Platte after severe weather covered a large portion of the southeast section of the city.

According to CSFD, the driver was trapped in their vehicle after heavy rain and hail led to flooding along Tia Juana St., just north of Platte.

In pictures from KKTV and CSFD, multiple crews can be seen standing near a car in knee-deepwater. The hail and high water also reached the bumper and upper wheel wells of the car.

No injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how the driver is doing.

Stay with KKTV for updates.

