Firefighters rescue driver trapped in vehicle following storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a water rescue near Circle and Platte after severe weather covered a large portion of the southeast section of the city.

According to CSFD, the driver was trapped in their vehicle after heavy rain and hail led to flooding along Tia Juana St., just north of Platte.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a water rescue at 3020 Platte Ave. one party trapped in their vehicle surrounded by water. pic.twitter.com/5qAbLuqkdL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 6, 2023

In pictures from KKTV and CSFD, multiple crews can be seen standing near a car in knee-deepwater. The hail and high water also reached the bumper and upper wheel wells of the car.

No injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how the driver is doing.

