Dog’s body dumped on a Colorado roadway, animal cruelty investigation underway

Animal cruelty graphic.
Animal cruelty graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help after a dog’s body was found dumped along a Colorado roadway.

The body of the animal was found on June 23 on the side of a private road near Coal Creek Canyon Drive.

“The incident is being investigated as a cruelty to animal case due to the condition of the animal’s body, which had sustained multiple injuries, and the manner in which it was disposed,” part of a news release issued on Thursday by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The deceased dog was a young, neutered, male German Shepherd. We believe the dog was left on the side of the road sometime between June 13 and June 15. A game camera on the property captured a suspicious vehicle, which may have been driven by the suspect. The vehicle was a rented Home Depot van, that had damage on the passenger side, by the rear tire.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to email rstreit@bouldercounty.gov and reference case number 23-03388.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at baseball practice Monday...
11-year-old Fountain baseball player recovering after ‘devastating’ practice injury
Police: Driver arrested after shooting at mother, child during Springs road rage incident
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
WANTED: Man suspected of stealing women’s underwear from Colorado laundry rooms
Colorado Springs firefighters confirmed the explosion was a homemade firework and it did blow...
Homemade firework explodes in southern Colorado resident’s face

Latest News

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Colorado mom sentenced for daughter’s death that was linked to fentanyl
Lake Pueblo
Major water break impacting bathrooms, campgrounds and more at Lake Pueblo
7.6.23
Severe Storm Chances Stay in The Forecast
7.6.23
Severe storms possible