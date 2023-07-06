Dog’s body dumped on a Colorado roadway, animal cruelty investigation underway

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help after a dog’s body was found dumped along a Colorado roadway.

The body of the animal was found on June 23 on the side of a private road near Coal Creek Canyon Drive.

“The incident is being investigated as a cruelty to animal case due to the condition of the animal’s body, which had sustained multiple injuries, and the manner in which it was disposed,” part of a news release issued on Thursday by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The deceased dog was a young, neutered, male German Shepherd. We believe the dog was left on the side of the road sometime between June 13 and June 15. A game camera on the property captured a suspicious vehicle, which may have been driven by the suspect. The vehicle was a rented Home Depot van, that had damage on the passenger side, by the rear tire.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to email rstreit@bouldercounty.gov and reference case number 23-03388.

