Colorado Springs police ask for help in cold case
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been more than three decades since Robert Pillsen-Rahier was reported missing in Colorado Springs.
On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police shared a photo of Pillsen-Rahier from when he was a teenager along with an “age progression” photo.
If you have any information on his location, call 719-444-7000. The case is considered cold.
