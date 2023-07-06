Colorado Springs police ask for help in cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been more than three decades since Robert Pillsen-Rahier was reported missing in Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police shared a photo of Pillsen-Rahier from when he was a teenager along with an “age progression” photo.

If you have any information on his location, call 719-444-7000. The case is considered cold.

CSPD Missing Persons: Robert Pillsen-Rahier On July 6, 1990, 15-year-old Robert Pillsen was reported missing. He was... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

