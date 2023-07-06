Colorado mom sentenced for daughter’s death that was linked to fentanyl

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.(Fountain PD/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The mother of a Colorado child whose death was linked to fentanyl was sentenced this week.

On Thursday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office posted to social media Emma Staton pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Staton was sentenced to 27 years in prison along with five years of parole for the count of child abuse resulting in death. The sentencing was issued on Monday.

The former Fountain police chief confirmed with 11 News that the drug fentanyl is connected to the child’s death. In July of 2022, authorities received a 911 call about a child’s death at Love’s Country Store off I-25 in Fountain. Viewers later reached out to 11 News about law enforcement activity on Harvard Street in the Security-Widefield area just north of the truck stop; police confirmed that activity was linked to the death investigation but didn’t elaborate further.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the little girl as Acelynn Staton-Contreras. Family members tell 11 News she went by “Ace.”

During a video advisement in July of 2022, a judge stated fentanyl was left in reach of Acelynn and it is believed Acelynn consumed the drug. The first emergency call was reportedly made from an iPad inside the home along Harvard Street. The judge said the child’s mother, Staton, answered the door and told first responders nothing was wrong. A short time later, someone tried to take Acelynn to the hospital after using two rounds of Narcan on her. Acelynn’s body was recovered from the Love’s truck stop.

