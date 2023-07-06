Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England,

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MDT
(Gray News) - A car has crashed into a building at a primary school on Camp Road in Wimbledon, southwest London, causing injuries on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

London’s Ambulance Service said they are at the scene, as well as air ambulance

The BBC reports that nine people have been injured, seven children and two adults.

The school is described as “a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11,” CNN reported.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, Merton police said on Twitter, but an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The Wimbledon tennis championships are happening in the area this week.

