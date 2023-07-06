Boy, 5, falls at least 15 feet from waterslide at Ga. amusement park

Dispatchers described the 5-year-old boy’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.” (WTVC via CNN)
By WTVC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WTVC) - A visitor to a Georgia amusement park witnessed a terrifying accident when a 5-year-old boy “flew out” of a 15-to-20-foot waterslide onto the ground below.

A Fourth of July holiday spent at the Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park quickly turned into something Ginger Bence will never forget. She says she was watching her kids play when she saw a little boy fall from a green and yellow waterslide.

“We saw a kid. He flew out halfway out of the tube,” Bence said. “I was terrified.”

She says the boy was unconscious for minutes before any staff came.

“He was struggling a lot, like he was in so much pain. But I just want to know if he’s OK and how they’re doing,” Bence said.

The Catoosa County Fire Department confirms the 5-year-old fell off the 15-to-20-foot waterslide and was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers described the child’s injuries as “complaining of pain all over, a laceration to the leg and back pain.”

His current condition is unknown.

Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Safety Division, the state agency that oversees amusement parks, is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.
2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs fireworks show July 4
The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.
Driver flees after hitting person on scooter in east Colorado Springs
Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at baseball practice Monday...
11-year-old Fountain baseball player recovering after ‘devastating’ practice injury

Latest News

Boy injured at amusement park 'flew out' of waterslide, park visitor says
Sentencing underway for El Paso Walmart shooter who killed 23
Storms expected into the evening for the plains
Severe Storm Chances Stay in The Forecast
Fireworks ring out into the night in Colorado Springs
Fourth of July fireworks ring out throughout Colorado Springs despite ban