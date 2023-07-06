Bicyclist recovering after crash in Trinidad, was riding to raise money to prevent child trafficking

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bicyclist is recovering after falling off his bike during a race to fight child human trafficking.

This happened on June 20th on Highway 60, east of Trinidad. 11 News decided to blur the images because of the extent of his injuries.

Bicyclist Jeff Conaway broke his collarbone, shoulder and damaged his skull in the crash. Conaway also has really bad road rash all over his body. Conaway has spent the last two weeks recovering at Penrose Hospital.

Conway tells 11 News he is in good spirits because he might be back on a bike faster than he thought.

“They are saying if it all goes as planned and as expected, I should be back on a bike in about six weeks,” said Jeff Conaway, Recovering Bicyclist, Zoe International. “Rest assured, I have every desire to get back on my bike as soon as possible.”

Zoe International has raised $500,000 with this race. All the funds will go towards fighting child human trafficking. Conaway tells 11 News this race is close to his heart.

“It means the world to me,” said Conaway. “I’ve got two kids myself. I have two girls. I don’t think anyone in their right mind should lose a child to this terrific tragedy.”

