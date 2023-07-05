“You’ve got to have the spirit,” Colorado Springs turns out to celebrate Independence Day despite rain and hail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year’s Fourth of July was one initially marked with uncertainty. Crowds gathered at celebrations, unsure of whether they’d go on as they experienced rain and hail.

Despite the weather, though, many persevered, determined to make the most of the day.

“We all got the time off together, so we spend it together,” said Rosemary, whose family set up a net to play volleyball and badminton.

They did this despite the ongoing rain at the time. The group had a tent set up nearby, but even as the rain continued, the tent was vacant as the family opted to make the most of the situation.

“I mean, it’s Colorado,” said Bella, “you’ve got to make use with what you have, honestly, because you never know what the weather is going to be like.”

Nearly a mile away from them, the public celebration hosted by the city and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation was in full swing. Organizers said the crowds at the start were smaller than the celebration in 2022, likely because of the rain.

Despite this, spectators coming for the fireworks and food trucks seemed determined to celebrate.

“I would say to celebrate Independence Day no matter what, you know,” one event goer said. “Rain, snow, sun or not, I’m coming out here to celebrate.”

His friend, Isaiah Williams, agreed.

“You’ve got to have the spirit, the holiday spirit,” Williams said.

For many, the slightly smaller crowd wasn’t even noticeable.

“This is amazing,” said Bernell Parr, who had arrived with his wife Ardesia. They were asked about their first impressions when arriving. He just had a few more words to describe it: “it’s absolutely amazing.”

Those who waited for the fireworks in the rain said the weather reminded them why they’re out to celebrate.

“Our independence and all of the men and women who have served and all that stuff,” said Caleb Morton.

After hours of seeing rain and hail start and stop, the city finally got to watch fireworks as every show around the city went on exactly as planned.

You can watch the display from Patty Jewett Golf Course here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.