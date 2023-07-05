WANTED: Man suspected of stealing women’s underwear from Colorado laundry rooms

Man suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Man suspected of stealing women's underwear.(Lakewood PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to call 911 if they see a man suspected of stealing women’s underwear from laundry rooms in Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department shared photos of the suspect explaining they believe the person is responsible for at least 26 thefts from laundry rooms on each floor of the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments. The complex is located in the 600 block of Reed Ct.

“The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear and has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items. He was most recently seen in the building in June 2023 and is not a known resident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 303-987-7243.

