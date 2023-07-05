Police: Driver arrested after shooting at mother, child during Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mother and child are unharmed after a terrifying road rage incident Tuesday.

According to the victim, she and her child were traveling in the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road when a driver started getting aggressive.

“The occupant of a silver sedan began to road rage toward her. The victim and the suspect are strangers to one another, and the motive for the attack appears to be traffic-related only,” a police lieutenant said of the incident.

When the victim got away from the other driver, she told police he followed after her -- and opened fire.

“The suspect pursued her in his vehicle and fired two shots from a handgun, striking her vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims were not injured,” the lieutenant said.

The mother was able to get a photo of the suspect vehicle and the license plate number, which she gave to police. Officers went to the address registered to the vehicle and set up surveillance.

“Officers arrested the suspect without incident once he entered his vehicle and attempted to drive away,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, but police say he is facing two counts of attempted murder.

