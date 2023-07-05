Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo parade this Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo parade is this Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs!

The parade marks the start of the Western celebration and competition as the rodeo runs from July 11 to 15. The 2023 parade honors NORAD USNORTHCOM for its 65th anniversary!

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. This year’s parade will also include a “Lil’ Cowpokes Stick Horse Races,” a pre-parade event for kids ages 3 to 8 at 10 a.m. Registration for the stick horse races starts at 10 a.m. at the Grandstands located at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street.

More than 60 organizations including riding clubs, horse-drawn carriages, floats, and other western and rodeo-themed entries will be in the parade. Organizers expect about 800 people and a hundred or more riders on horseback to participate.

