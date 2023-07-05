MISSING: Woman last seen in Teller County west of Colorado Springs

Jeannie Rhoades
Jeannie Rhoades(TCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing woman.

Jeannie Rhoades was reported missing on July 4th. She was last seen near Divide and is 5′7″ weighing about 130 pounds with curly shoulder-length hair, blonde in color.

If you have information on her location you’re asked to call (719) 687-9652.

