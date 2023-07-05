Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

