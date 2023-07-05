Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.(KY3)
By Chris Six and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man was charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a Missouri golf course, police said.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses gave authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.
Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.(KY3)

Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck making skid marks in the parking lot at West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks matched the tires on the truck.

Police said the truck was driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, who authorities identified as Norton, was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.
2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs fireworks show July 4
The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.
Driver flees after hitting person on scooter in east Colorado Springs
House fire near Logan/Platte in Colorado Springs 7/3/2023
2 escape home after kitchen fire in Colorado Springs
Showers and storms possible Wednesday
Cooler on Wednesday

Latest News

Jeannie Rhoades
MISSING: Woman last seen in Teller County west of Colorado Springs
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police
Nonprofit pays for southern Colorado gold star family’s home on Independence Day