‘I wish that he were here’: Nonprofit pays for southern Colorado gold star family’s home on Independence Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This Independence Day, a gold star family shares what sacrifice and service mean to them.

In 2010, husband and father Staff Sergeant John Reiners, was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Staff Sergeant Reiners received two purple hearts, a bronze star, airborne wings, and a ranger tab for his service and sacrifice.

Now almost 13 years later, thanks to a nonprofit, his son and wife are mortgage-free.

John’s former wife, Casey Reiners, told 11 News the Fourth of July holds a special place in her and her son, Lex’s, hearts.

To many, the Fourth of July is America’s birthday, but to Casey Reiners, it is a day that reminds her of Sergeant John Reiners, affectionately known by friends as “Viper” or “Rambo,” and his true sacrifice and service to the United States.

“I have a picture of John standing next to Lex,” Casey Reiners said. “Lex was standing on a chair at the grill with a hotdog on a skewer, and they were grilling hotdogs together. You know, I think of things like that, and I wish that he were here.”

Casey and John grew up together in Florida. They attended daycare, first grade, and high school together.

But it wasn’t until after high school in 2006 that John asked Casey to go out on a date.

“He showed up at my house to pick me up, and we had this crazy date,” Casey said. “He was very charming. And, of course, for me, he was such a romantic. I mean, you wouldn’t expect him to be. He was kind of a tough guy.”

And when John came back from his first tour in Iraq, the couple spent two weeks together.

“Maybe about two or three weeks later, I called him, and I was like, ‘I’m pregnant,’” Casey said. “His exact words were, ‘so maybe we should get married.’”

Casey said he was excited to be a dad.

“He came up with Lex’s name,” Casey said. “But he would say things like ‘I can’t believe I’m going to be a dad. I can’t believe we’re having a kid.’ So he was really excited. And he had all these plans and things he wanted to do with Lex, like take him fishing and, of course, take him to the mud hole like he did when he was a kid.”

“The biggest thing I would want to say to him [John] is, you know, look at your son and be proud of him,” Casey said. “He definitely would be proud of Lex.”

Casey said the last time they spoke was a Friday night in 2010. Six hours later, three men in uniform showed up at their door.

“And we had a lot of military living around us at the time, but I just knew they were there for us,” Casey said.

Casey described what happened after his death as a whirlwind of paperwork and planning but said his funeral was beautiful.

“They ended up having to have it at this big church because there were so many people attending,” Casey said. “I want to say there were at least 1,000 people there. John was definitely a hometown hero.”

It has been 13 years since John’s passing. Since then, Casey has struggled to provide her kids with vacations, birthday, and Christmas presents. She said Tunnel to Towers has helped her immensely.

“I feel like I can breathe more,” Casey said. “I don’t have to go to bed at night or lay down and try to go to bed and worry about, you know, if I’m gonna be able to pay my HOA fee on time or my utilities in full.”

Casey told 11 News that she will never forget her husband and his ultimate sacrifice. She said John 15:13 truly represents John.

“Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his friends,” Casey said. “And I think about that a lot. I think about you know what a sacrifice. And it always kind of touches my heart. You know I get a little choked up thinking about that to know, you know exactly what he gave.”

“Enjoy your family,” John Huvane, Tunnel to Towers First Responder Engagement & Detective, NYPD (Ret.) said. “People have fought and died for you to enjoy your special days. Enjoy your family because if John had the opportunity to enjoy his family and the Fourth of July, he would embrace them with both arms.”

