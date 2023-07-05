Homemade firework explodes in southern Colorado resident’s face

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A viewer sent in a video of a firework explosion outside their house.

This happened Tuesday on the east side of Colorado Springs at the Stonebrook Terrace apartment complex. The video was captured around eight in the evening on a Ring camera.

The man who took the video said he heard the explosion.

While he did not want to go on camera, the man who witnessed it all told 11 News he went down to talk with local authorities afterward.

He said they explained the explosion was a homemade firework- allegedly made of gunpowder. That person was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters also said this was the only firework-related injury report they responded to last night.

“We didn’t have a significant number of calls related to fireworks throughout the city,” Lt. Aaron McConnellogue, Colorado Springs Fire Department, said. “We did have some. And some that you know, we have not confirmed whether they were fireworks-related, but we do have a number of calls that we were dispatched to.”

But annually, we as a country see thousands of firework-related injuries.

“Injuries alone that are reported in the emergency room, over 9000 injuries a year that are going into the emergency room,” Lt. McConnellogue said. “That’s not including all the ones that you know burned hands. Or whatever injuries that require emergency room treatment. So there are a lot of injuries- and a lot of serious injuries.”

Firefighters said if you have any leftover fireworks, you can bring them to your local fire station for proper disposal- no questions asked or consequences.

