Deadly shooting near Pueblo’s Roselawn Cemetery under investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No arrests have been made following a deadly shooting on the outskirts of Pueblo.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the 1300 block of Tampico Street around 6:15 Monday evening, where they found a man with gunshot wounds sprawled outside a home. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people have been interviewed but no one is in custody at this time. It’s not clear if detectives are still looking for anyone or if the sheriff’s office believes everyone connected to the case has been located.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation should contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.