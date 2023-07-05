Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues injured bald eagle on July 4, #USA

Bald eagle rescue in Colorado
Bald eagle rescue in Colorado(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency is reporting officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in southern Douglas County on Tuesday. An exact location wasn’t provided.

“The eaglet reportedly has been acting strangely for a few days in the area,” CPW posted to social media. “Officers carefully captured the fledging.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

