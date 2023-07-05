Building destroyed in huge fire near La Junta

The scene outside Cheraw early on the morning of July 5, 2023. The building was a total loss. Officials have not said what kind of building the structure was.(La Junta Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHERAW, Colo. (KKTV) - A building in eastern Colorado was destroyed after a fire ripped through the structure overnight.

When fire crews reached the scene just outside of Cheraw, the building was already engulfed in flames. Crews from multiple fire departments including Cheraw, La Junta and Rocky Ford assisted with the blaze, finally getting it fully out by 7:30 a.m., about six hours after the first firefighters arrived.

The cause remains under investigation.

Cheraw is located about 10 miles north of La Junta.

