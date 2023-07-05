11-year-old Fountain baseball player recovering after ‘devastating’ practice injury

Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at baseball practice Monday...
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fountain boy is in the hospital following an incident at his baseball practice Monday evening.

According to friends and family, 11-year-old Donnie Koval was hit in the face with a line drive during practice. They said the hit caused multiple facial fractures to both of his orbital sockets, and he needed immediate medical attention.

“Our beloved young athlete, Donnie Koval, who proudly wears jersey number 99, suffered a devastating injury during practice that left him hospitalized,” a GoFundMe page organized by family friends and Donnie’s teammates’ families to help cover medical costs read.

The GoFundMe had surpassed $5,000 as of this article’s last update.

“Donnie’s passion for baseball has brought joy to all who have had the pleasure of witnessing his skills on the field and all who have been lucky enough to know him,” the fundraiser states. “With your help, we can give him the opportunity to return to the game he loves, stronger than ever.”

That fundraiser for Donnie can be found here.

According to Donnie’s father, Branden Kovel, Donnie was in surgery early Wednesday afternoon.

