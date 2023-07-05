1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Five people were wounded and two were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, police said. One person was killed and two others injured in a separate shooting in Brockton, south of Boston.

In Boston, three of the five shooting victims were transported to hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, officials said. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered, but no one was charged in the shootings, said Boston police spokesperson Kim Tavares.

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In Brockton, one person was killed and two people injured, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Police were actively investigating both shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.
2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs fireworks show July 4
The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.
Driver flees after hitting person on scooter in east Colorado Springs
House fire near Logan/Platte in Colorado Springs 7/3/2023
2 escape home after kitchen fire in Colorado Springs
7.5.23
Cooler Wednesday

Latest News

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple warns others after fire caused by bottle rocket destroys home