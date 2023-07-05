1 arrested in Pueblo July 4 homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing murder charges after a body was located on Pueblo’s west side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to 20 block of Amherst Avenue on reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. and found a dead man at the scene. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Police have released few details in the case, only confirming that a suspect, 46-year-old William Montoya, was in custody on charges of first-degree murder. The police department has not said what led detectives to Montoya, only that a vehicle connected to the homicide was found about a half-mile away on Drake Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or call Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

