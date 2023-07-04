Watch out for rattlesnakes this season, one bite could cause permanent damage or death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is rattlesnake season and emergency personnel are reminding everyone to stay away from them.

You may remember last summer, six-year-old Simon Currat was killed by one in Security-Widefield. Another 11-year-old boy was bitten in the Denver area almost a month ago. Our sister station in Denver says he survived the bite from quick response from his dad.

Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News you can actually hear a rattlesnake before you see it. When it is warning you, the rattle is pretty loud. Experts say it’s best to always stay on the trails if you are hiking. If you walk in the grass, you risk a snake biting you before you ever seen them.

Experts tell 11 News the most common snakes in our area are rattlesnakes and bull snakes. They are both similar with body types and colors. Experts say rattlesnakes are venomous while bull snakes are not.

“It has a flat head and again, we are listening for that rattle,” Lt. Joey Buttenwieser, Colorado Springs Fire Department. “Any kind of snake, we will want to give them from space but specifically, if we can recognize a rattlesnake, then we want to give them lots of space.”

Experts tell 11 News if you get bit by a rattlesnake, every minute matters. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News once you get bit by a rattlesnake, the tissue in that area starts to break down. This will effect your heart, lungs and brain.

If you get bitten by a rattlesnake, you will need to stay calm and do not move unless you have to. Call 911 immediately. First responders can bring you to the hospital that provides antivenom. Experts say too much movement will increase the spread of venom. Also, don’t use tourniquets, ice, heat or try to suck the victim out.

“It’s not proven to actually reduce the systemic effect on the body,” said Buttenwieser. “Ice also isn’t proven to help. Definitely not sucking out the poison. That can just expose the other person to some of those poisons of the venom.”

Experts also say to be extra careful if you have headphones in while you are hiking. This prevents you from hearing a rattlesnake that may be close by.

