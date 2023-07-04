Driver flees after hitting person on scooter in east Colorado Springs

The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.
The crash scene at North Academy and North Carefree on July 4, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver hit a person riding a scooter overnight and then fled, leaving the seriously injured rider behind.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning in the area of North Academy and North Carefree. The victim was transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police are currently still on scene. The intersection is partially blocked; use an alternate route for now.

A suspect vehicle description has not been released at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

