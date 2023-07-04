2 escape home after kitchen fire in Colorado Springs

House fire near Logan/Platte in Colorado Springs 7/3/2023
House fire near Logan/Platte in Colorado Springs 7/3/2023(Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:49 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on social media about a small fire near Platte and Logan, close to Memorial Hospital. Firefighters say two people were able to escape the home. One adult had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The kitchen fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters were not sure Monday night if the family will be out of their home. The cause is under investigation.

We will update this article as we learn more.

