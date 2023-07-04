2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks

The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.
The scene on Kimball Street in Parker early on the morning of July 4, 2023.(South Metro Fire)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Two homes outside Denver were destroyed and a firefighter hospitalized after fireworks left in a trash can overnight ignited a fire.

“Fire investigators determined that improper disposal of legal fireworks in a plastic bin outside the garage caused this fire,” South Metro Fire said in a social media post early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Kimball Street in Parker around midnight, where they found two homes already on fire and flames threatening three more. A second alarm was called.

One firefighter suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. South Metro says the injuries were minor.

Hours before the fire, South Metro posted a warning on Twitter about improperly discarded fireworks.

“Unfortunately, reckless use or improperly discarded fireworks have ignited homes in our community every year. You can help prevent those and other common fires by taking some simple steps,” the post read.

