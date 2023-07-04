2 Denver-area homes destroyed in blaze caused by fireworks

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Two homes outside Denver were destroyed and a firefighter hospitalized after fireworks left in a trash can overnight ignited a fire.

“Fire investigators determined that improper disposal of legal fireworks in a plastic bin outside the garage caused this fire,” South Metro Fire said in a social media post early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Kimball Street in Parker around midnight, where they found two homes already on fire and flames threatening three more. A second alarm was called.

Update: 2 homes have sustained major damage and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to 3 neighboring homes. Crews continue to work on extinguishing the flames, thankfully no injuries have been reported. Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause. Thank… pic.twitter.com/MdjJQiAUFD — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2023

One firefighter suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. South Metro says the injuries were minor.

Hours before the fire, South Metro posted a warning on Twitter about improperly discarded fireworks.

“Unfortunately, reckless use or improperly discarded fireworks have ignited homes in our community every year. You can help prevent those and other common fires by taking some simple steps,” the post read.

Some of the most destructive home fires that SMFR responds to often start on the outside of a house or inside the garage. Unfortunately, reckless use or improperly discarded fireworks have ignited homes in our community every year. You can help prevent those and other common… pic.twitter.com/0DN577uUOc — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.