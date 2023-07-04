10-year-old boy reported missing out of Denver area

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing 10-year-old.

Demetrius Martinez was last seen leaving Wolff Park in Arvada at 6:40 Monday evening. He has a history of running away, and police are worried about him due to his young age.

Demetrius is described as a white male, 4-foot-11 and 70 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The park is located off 57th Avenue near Estes Street.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department right away at 720-898-6900.

Please share. Endangered missing alert for 10-year-old Demetrius Martinez last seen Monday night near Wolff Park in Arvada. If you see him, please call @ArvadaPolice or 911. pic.twitter.com/CcEAFoLJk9 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.