10-year-old boy reported missing out of Denver area

Demetrius Martinez
Demetrius Martinez(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing 10-year-old.

Demetrius Martinez was last seen leaving Wolff Park in Arvada at 6:40 Monday evening. He has a history of running away, and police are worried about him due to his young age.

Demetrius is described as a white male, 4-foot-11 and 70 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The park is located off 57th Avenue near Estes Street.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department right away at 720-898-6900.

