WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash

Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to, prompting a chase down I-81. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in a rollover crash caught on an officer’s dashboard camera.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said its officers were involved in the Sunday chase.

Officials said a call came in around 6:30 p.m. to report a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Deputies reportedly attempted to stop the suspect in the stolen truck with spike strips twice but were unable to, prompting a chase down I-81.

White Pine Police Department officers were able to pop one of the truck tires, and Jefferson County officers continued the chase.

As the driver of the truck evaded patrol vehicles, he crossed the highway median into oncoming traffic before attempting to enter I-40 in the wrong direction.

As the truck drove onto the southbound off ramp toward oncoming traffic, officials said Lt. Tim Herzog struck the suspect’s vehicle with his patrol vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to go off the roadway and overturn.

Dash camera video showing the crash was released by authorities.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Scotty Allen Barnes. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
Person shot while driving, causes multiple crashes in downtown Colorado Springs
Ayla Weston
16-year-old reported missing in western Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities plans for nearly two-month long closure for a new water pipeline.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road
Josh Witt, one of the men credited with rescuing a driver after a crash on I-25 near Fountain...
‘Some higher power had something to do with me being there:’ Man recalls rescue of driver in I-25 crash where truck burst into flames

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
High-angle rescue operation in Colorado Springs July 3, 2023.
Firefighters work to rescue someone in North Cheyenne Canyon on the southwest side of Colorado Springs
Mountain lion release.
WATCH: Mountain lion captured and released in Colorado as it was suspected of ‘grabbing’ a dog
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting