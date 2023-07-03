WATCH: Mountain lion captured and released in Colorado as it was suspected of ‘grabbing’ a dog

Video courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears a mountain lion was getting too comfortable around people in Colorado recently.

On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared videos and information tied to a mountain lion they captured and released. The wildlife agency explained it was considered a “nuisance” in the Pagosa Springs area.

“District Wildlife Manager Nate Martinez had encountered this lion multiple times in a few days for different incidents,” CPW wrote on social media. “The lion was released back into the wild deep in the national forest where it will have suitable habitat and plenty of prey. At the release site, it ran off and was all well. We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people.”

CPW adds that both mountain lions and bears are managed on a “two-strike” policy. This lion was reportedly too habituated in town and public areas which could present a danger to human safety. The mountain lion was tranquilized and had both of its ears tagged.

In one incident, CPW says the mountain lion was suspected of grabbing a dog. Thankfully, the dog survived.

The mountain lion was relocated “far away” from Pagosa Springs on Friday.

Click here for more on living with wildlife.

