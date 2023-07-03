WANTED: Furniture theft suspects caught on camera in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping the public can help them identify suspected furniture thieves.

The crime was carried out on June 21 when police say three males and a female made several trips to a store in an older extended cab Ford Ranger. Investigators believe the truck was silver with black “OEM” graphics on the sides and an attached hard tonneau cover.

Anyone with information on the identity of any suspects is asked to call 719-542-7867.

Video of the crime can be viewed at the top of this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.