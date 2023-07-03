Voice of the consumer: Cool tips for surviving summer heat, sun

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I know a lot of us are going to the pool with our kids and spending more time outdoors, so I wanted to share some safety tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for preventing heat and sun-related illnesses this summer.

AAP reminds parents and caregivers that babies under 6 months old should be kept out of direct sunlight. They suggest moving your baby to shade under a tree, using an umbrella or the canopy on your stroller. Make sure to dress infants in lightweight clothing that covers their arms and legs — and use brimmed hats that shade their neck.

AAP says for older children, their best line of defense against ultraviolet rays is covering up. They recommend you limit sun exposure during the peak intensity hours — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In a news release, AAP says, “The sun’s damaging UV rays can bounce back from sand, water, snow or concrete; so be particularly careful of these areas. Select clothes made of tightly woven fabrics. Cotton clothing is both cool and protective.”

Make sure you apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or greater. AAP said you should put sunscreen on 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors, so that it can absorb into your skin. Make sure to reapply it every two hours and immediately after swimming, sweating or using a towel.

“When choosing a sunscreen, look for a water-resistant product and for the words ‘broad-spectrum’ on the label — it means that the sunscreen will protect against both ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) rays,” the release said. “Try to find products that contain the mineral ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. If possible, avoid the ingredient oxybenzone, a sunscreen chemical that may have hormonal properties.”

You can find out more information from AAP on the website HealthyChildren.org.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, I also want to share some reminders for all of us to keep in mind. Fireworks can be terrifying to our pets and other animals.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is sharing tips for pet owners to make sure your pets stay safe.

First, make sure your license is updated and the microchip information is up to date — and keep updated ID tags on your pet’s collar. “HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the Fourth of July,” the shelter said. “Keeping their licenses, IDs, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.”

The shelter recommends you take your dogs on a walk before fireworks start so they can go to the bathroom and get out their energy.

Use a leash or carrier if they are outside while fireworks are going on. Ideally, you should keep your pets at home and in interior rooms.

“Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets,” said HSPPR in a news release. “Keep them in a place they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction. Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their ‘own.’”

Find more information at HSPPR.org. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

