Teen shot and killed in Pueblo identified, homicide investigation underway

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Pueblo homicide investigation was publicly identified on Monday by the coroner.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office is reporting that 19-year-old Lazarus Vigil died due to gunshot wounds. He was the victim of a shooting and reported crash that happened June 28 along Mesa Avenue. Crews were originally called to the scene on reports of a car fire before authorities started receiving reports of a shooting in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found a Vigil and rushed him to the hospital where he later died. Police did not have any suspect information to share with the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 719-553-2502.

There was a second homicide investigation that same night, but police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

