Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally

Diabetes could affect more than 1.3 billion people around the world by 2050, according to a new study. (Source: CNN/Getty Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Diabetes could affect more than 1.3 billion people around the world by 2050, according to a new study published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The projected figure is more than double the amount of people living with the disease in 2021.

The report said that diabetes will be a defining disease of this century, and how the health community deals with it in the next two decades will shape population health and life expectancy for the next 80 years.

Experts attribute the expected rise in diabetes to common risk factors like a poor diet, use of tobacco or alcohol, and low physical activity.

Data projects that North Africa and the Middle East could have the largest prevalence rates at nearly 17%.

Most of the rises in cases are expected to be Type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable and often reversible.

One of the report’s authors, Dr. Shivani Agarwal is associate director of the Fleischer Institute of Diabetes and Metabolism at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center.

She said the disease can be affected by social factors, including “inequity, whether you’re living in an urban rural area, whether you’re living in a lower and middle income country versus a high income country. Whether you’re from a marginalized racial ethnic group … really matters to ultimately whether you get diabetes, whether your family members get diabetes and whether your children get diabetes.”

Agarwal said health systems should do a better job of prevention.

“I think that we need to make sure that we are understanding how our marginalized communities are affected by diabetes,” she said. “We need to create policies, change ecosystems, build capacity in our health care systems and change the way we practice health care in order to really combat this problem.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

