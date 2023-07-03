Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
Person shot while driving, causes multiple crashes in downtown Colorado Springs
Ayla Weston
16-year-old reported missing in western Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities plans for nearly two-month long closure for a new water pipeline.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road
Josh Witt, one of the men credited with rescuing a driver after a crash on I-25 near Fountain...
‘Some higher power had something to do with me being there:’ Man recalls rescue of driver in I-25 crash where truck burst into flames

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Take a close look" 'Croc' spotted in a Colorado lake!
WANTED: Man sought in Colorado for kidnapping and assault charges
WATCH: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing kids
WATCH: Wheel of Fortune bobbleheads available