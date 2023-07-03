Pat Sajak and Vanna White bobbleheads available

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled officially licensed “Wheel of Fortune” bobbleheads on Friday featuring Pat Sajak and Vanna White!

The limited edition bobbleheads come on the heels of Sajak announcing he will be retiring this upcoming season, which marks his 41st as the game show’s host.

“We are excited to release these bobbleheads of Pat Sajak and Vanna White,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “In the history of game shows, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is one of the all-time best and Pat and Vanna are a major part of the show’s popularity. These bobbleheads are sure to be a big hit with ‘Wheel’ watchers everywhere.”

Click here to buy one or both.

