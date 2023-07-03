Monday’s Most Wanted: July 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman wanted on more than a dozen counts of suspected identity theft tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

That suspect, Leah Williams-Herd, 53, faces 14 counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, three counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, at-risk theft and money laundering. She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Demaras Albright, 27, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon. Albright is a 6-foot-tall Black male weighing 139 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kurtis Archuleta, 33, is wanted on three counts of felony menacing, as well as charges of false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving and property damage, among others. He’s 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Allen Gadsen faces multiple assault charges, as well as harassment. He is described as a 36-year-old Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-seven-year-old Pablo Gallegos faces a slew of charges, including armed first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony menacing, third-degree assaulting and harassment, among others. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.

Xavier Harness, 26, who is accused of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of felony menacing, criminal mischief and vehicular eluding, among other charges. Harness is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds and stands 5-foot-8.

Ryan Hunter, 41, is wanted on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, harassment and violation of a protection order. Hunter is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Marquise Wilkins faces charges of second-degree assault involving strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. The 31-year-old is described as a 6-foot-tall, 215-pound Black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

