Keep your pets safe this 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While humans look forward to the loud, colorful fireworks that come with July 4th, it’s actually one of the scariest holidays for our pets.

“The week around the Fourth of July is one of the busiest for shelters across the entire United States for stray intakes,” explained Cody Costra, public relations manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. “Unfortunately, this holiday scares a lot of pets and a lot of pets do get out.”

Here are some tips to keep your pet safe this Fourth of July.

Update pet microchips

Having your pet microchipped can help you both reunite faster when separated. Before the 4th, make sure all their information is up to date.

“Make sure that your phone number, email address, everything is correct and make sure your animal has a collar with tags,” said Costra.

Leave them at home

If you can, leave your furry friend at home. For both dogs and cats, make sure they have some sort of hiding place to retreat to when scared. Turn on music or the TV to break up some of the jarring noises from outside.

Before leaving, make sure they get plenty of exercise.

“We recommend exercising your pet as much as possible. If you have a dog, take him out for a walk, let the run around, get that energy out so at night when the fireworks are going off, hopefully they are calmer and more rested and they might even just sleep through the fireworks,” said Costra.

If you can’t leave your pet alone, make sure they are kept close and on a leash while out and about.

Talk to your vet

If you animal gets really scared around the 4th, talk to your vet about giving them something to calm them down. Never give your pet over the counter or prescription drugs without talking to your vet first.

