Investigations continue in downtown Colorado Springs shooting

On a Saturday night during a busy holiday weekend, Colorado Springs Police were called to the middle of downtown for a reported shooting.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “It makes me feel a little less comfortable walking down the street downtown not knowing that I could eventually be a victim of gun fire,” Colorado Springs resident Brian Lynch.

On a Saturday night during a busy holiday weekend, Colorado Springs Police were called to the middle of downtown for a reported shooting. It happened next to Acacia Park.

The regional manager for Dos Dos tells 11 News she is just happy everyone in the nearby restaurant was safe.

" I mean it’s just kind of surreal to think about that. It was right next to a place that me and my staff and everyone frequents on a daily basis. It’s just crazy to think that it can be so close to you,” Jacinda Gallegos said.

The shooting happened as hundreds of tourists and locals flock to the area to celebrate the Fourth of July. Colorado Springs police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police on the scene also say they are not sure where the incident started but believe it started just a few blocks away. We are told by police that the woman was driving a car during the shooting and as a result crashed into other cars.

“It appears after the shooting the car veered off on Tejon starting at Cimarron all the way to location here at Bijou,” Sargent with the Colorado Springs Police Larry Dyer said.

Police tell 11 News that woman is still in serious condition tonight. The investigation is still ongoing.

