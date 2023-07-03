Firefighters work to rescue someone in North Cheyenne Canyon on the southwest side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to North Cheyenne Canyon on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday for a rescue operation.

At about 11:40 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were on the scene of a high angle rescue. Very few details were available last time this article was updated.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews execute the rescue operation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #HighAngleRescue in North Cheyenne Canyon. Please be aware of crews in the area. #PIOresponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 3, 2023

