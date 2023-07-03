Elk poaching case under investigation in Colorado, public asked to help

Area near Pike National Forest Road 146 where carcass was dumped(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COMO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for help with locating the person who killed an elk out of season.

The carcass of the animal was found on June 26 in Park County and wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally killed between June 24 and 26. The body was found alongside Pike National Forest Road 146, just east of the Buffalo subdivision.

“The elk had been shot with a high-power rifle and only the meat along the spine, or the backstrap, had been removed. One of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass,” a news release from CPW reads. “The elk was killed out of season, and the majority of the meat from the elk was left to waste, in violation of state hunting regulations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-265-6648.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered in the case.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”

